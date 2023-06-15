In the current trading session, Sonic Foundry Inc.’s (SOFO) stock is trading at the price of $1.38, a gain of 26.61% over last night’s close. So, the stock is trading at a price that is -33.97% less than its 52-week high of $2.09 and 81.58% better than its 52-week low of $0.76. Based on the past 30-day period, the stock price is -28.95% below the high and +68.74% above the low.

The 200-day Simple moving average is often placed more emphasis on by traders because of daily price changes. Investors will use the SMA-200 in different situations in trading activity as a key indicator to determine their support and resistance levels, and at the moment, SOFO’s SMA-200 is $1.0131.

It is also essential to consider SOFO stock ratios like the price-to-sales ratio, which is 0.60 for the last year.

How does Sonic Foundry Inc. (SOFO) stock rate among analysts? Buy, sell, or hold?

The key to trading is to concentrate on the future rather than on the past. During uncertain times, it can be hard to make decisions. The analysts who understand how a market works are usually the most accurate at forecasting its future. Currently, there are 1 brokerage firms that recommend the stock as a Strong Buy. The ratings are commonly aggregated into a single number between 1 and 5. Buy or strong buy is scored 5, outperform is scored 4, hold is scored 3, underperform is scored 2 and strong sell is 1. Using a scale of 1-5, the current average recommendation is 5.00 in simple terms.

Sonic Foundry Inc. (SOFO): Earnings History

If we examine Sonic Foundry Inc.’s recent earnings history, in the last quarter ended on 3/30/2023, it posted adjusted earnings per share of -$0.28, slashing the consensus of -$0.36. In other words, it beat the consensus by $0.08, resulting in a 22.20% surprise. In the 3 months period before the previous quarter which was closed on 3/30/2023, the stock recorded adjusted earnings per share of -$0.28 in contrast with the Outlook of -$0.36. That was a difference of $0.08 and a surprise of 22.20%.

Sonic Foundry Inc. (NASDAQ: SOFO) Ownership Details

I will give a breakdown of the key shareholders in Sonic Foundry Inc. (SOFO). Recent figures show that the company’s insiders hold 58.01% of shares. A total of 13 institutional investors hold shares in the company, making 5.85% of its stock and 13.93% of its float.

Mar 30, 2023, it was reported that the Company’s largest institutional holder is Roumell Asset Management LLC holding total of 0.41 million shares that make 3.35% of the company’s total number of shares and are currently priced at 0.37 million.

The securities firm Wealthtrust Axiom, LLC holds 0.12 million shares of SOFO, making it the second largest institutional shareholder. Taking this into account, the holding percentage comes to 1.01%, and the holding percentage of shares is valued at 0.11 million.

An overview of Sonic Foundry Inc.’s technicals

In order to learn about trade movements and investor behavior, it is best to analyze the short, medium, and long term technical indicators along with the average volume of a stock. A 20-day average of the stock’s daily volume suggests Sonic Foundry Inc. (SOFO) traded 2,324,860 shares per day, with a moving average of $0.9093 and price change of +0.5399. With the moving average of $0.8659 and a price change of +0.4800, about 932,866 shares changed hands on average over the past 50 days. Finally, SOFO’s 100-day average volume is 472,048 shares, alongside a moving average of $0.8838 and a price change of +0.4901.