The share price of Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS) rose to $13.58 per share on Wednesday from $13.55. While Celestica Inc. has overperformed by 0.22%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, CLS rose by 32.23%, with highs and lows ranging from $14.28 to $8.21, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 18.68% in the last 200 days.

On August 18, 2022, Argus Upgraded Celestica Inc. (NYSE: CLS) to Buy.

Analysis of Celestica Inc. (CLS)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 17.30%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

To gain a thorough understanding of Celestica Inc.’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 9.20% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.60, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and CLS is recording an average volume of 624.19K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 2.85%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 2.37%, with a gain of 5.52% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $14.33, showing growth from the present price of $13.58, which can serve as yet another indication of whether CLS is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Celestica Inc. Shares?

A leading company in the Electronic Components sector, Celestica Inc. (CLS) is based in the Canada. When comparing Celestica Inc. shares with other companies under Technology, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 11.24, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 16.20%.

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 8.80%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 84.80% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in CLS shares?

The recent increase in stakes in CLS appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Letko, Brosseau & Associates Inc.’s position in CLS has decreased by -6.06% in the first quarter. The company now owns 12,223,260 shares of the stock, with a value of $132.74 million, following the sale of -788,050 additional shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC made another decreased to its shares in CLS during the first quarter, downing its stake by -5.85%. During the last quarter, the company picked up -362,250 additional shares for a total stake of worth $63.27 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 5,826,294.

During the first quarter, Donald Smith & Co., Inc. added a 64,561 position in CLS. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased an additional 0.79 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 26.35%, now holding 3.8 million shares worth $41.27 million. At the end of the first quarter, CIBC World Markets, Inc. increased its CLS holdings by 594.83% and now holds 3.3 million CLS shares valued at $35.87 million with the added 2.83 million shares during the period. CLS shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 84.80% at present.