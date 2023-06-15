The share price of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) rose to $13.19 per share on Wednesday from $13.10. While The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company has overperformed by 0.69%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, GT rose by 17.66%, with highs and lows ranging from $15.69 to $9.66, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 14.33% in the last 200 days.

On May 17, 2023, Nomura Downgraded The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ: GT) to Neutral.

Analysis of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (GT)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 0.70%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

To gain a thorough understanding of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 0.10% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.70, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and GT is recording an average volume of 5.12M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.16%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.20%, with a loss of -3.51% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $15.00, showing growth from the present price of $13.19, which can serve as yet another indication of whether GT is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company Shares?

A leading company in the Auto Parts sector, The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (GT) is based in the USA. When comparing The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company shares with other companies under Consumer Cyclical, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 942.14, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -205.90%.

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.49%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 82.20% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in GT shares?

The recent increase in stakes in GT appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. BlackRock Fund Advisors’s position in GT has decreased by -0.47% in the first quarter. The company now owns 29,944,553 shares of the stock, with a value of $319.51 million, following the sale of -140,968 additional shares during the last quarter. The Vanguard Group, Inc. made another increased to its shares in GT during the first quarter, upping its stake by 1.65%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 462,366 additional shares for a total stake of worth $304.84 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 28,569,586.

During the first quarter, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP added a 773,018 position in GT. AllianceBernstein LP sold an additional -7.82 million shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -43.43%, now holding 10.18 million shares worth $108.66 million. At the end of the first quarter, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. increased its GT holdings by 2.66% and now holds 10.05 million GT shares valued at $107.26 million with the added 0.26 million shares during the period. GT shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 82.20% at present.