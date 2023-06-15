The share price of Oceaneering International Inc. (NYSE:OII) fell to $17.42 per share on Wednesday from $17.67. While Oceaneering International Inc. has underperformed by -1.41%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, OII rose by 55.95%, with highs and lows ranging from $22.26 to $7.25, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 12.13% in the last 200 days.

On January 19, 2023, The Benchmark Company started tracking Oceaneering International Inc. (NYSE: OII) recommending Buy.

Analysis of Oceaneering International Inc. (OII)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 20.30%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

To gain a thorough understanding of Oceaneering International Inc.’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 9.90% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.90, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and OII is recording an average volume of 766.78K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.97%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.88%, with a loss of -2.84% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $22.12, showing growth from the present price of $17.42, which can serve as yet another indication of whether OII is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Oceaneering International Inc. Shares?

A leading company in the Oil & Gas Equipment & Services sector, Oceaneering International Inc. (OII) is based in the USA. When comparing Oceaneering International Inc. shares with other companies under Energy, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 35.92, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 120.70%.

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.30%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 92.70% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in OII shares?

The recent increase in stakes in OII appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. BlackRock Fund Advisors’s position in OII has decreased by -6.32% in the first quarter. The company now owns 14,758,642 shares of the stock, with a value of $261.67 million, following the sale of -995,591 additional shares during the last quarter. The Vanguard Group, Inc. made another decreased to its shares in OII during the first quarter, downing its stake by -0.42%. During the last quarter, the company picked up -48,410 additional shares for a total stake of worth $204.48 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 11,532,929.

During the first quarter, EARNEST Partners LLC added a 283,403 position in OII. SSgA Funds Management, Inc. purchased an additional 0.38 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 8.70%, now holding 4.74 million shares worth $84.13 million. At the end of the first quarter, Neuberger Berman Investment Advis increased its OII holdings by 148.03% and now holds 4.33 million OII shares valued at $76.74 million with the added 2.58 million shares during the period. OII shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 92.70% at present.