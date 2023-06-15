Alliance Resource Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP) closed Wednesday at $17.48 per share, down from $17.72 a day earlier. While Alliance Resource Partners L.P. has underperformed by -1.35%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, ARLP fell by -6.17%, with highs and lows ranging from $27.63 to $16.43, whereas the simple moving average fell by -18.34% in the last 200 days.

On March 30, 2022, Noble Capital Markets started tracking Alliance Resource Partners L.P. (NASDAQ: ARLP) recommending Outperform.

Analysis of Alliance Resource Partners L.P. (ARLP)

The current dividend for ARLP investors is set at $2.80 per share, indicating investors will get a return regardless of how the company performs over the next quarter. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 43.10%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of Alliance Resource Partners L.P.’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 2.00, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and ARLP is recording an average volume of 465.10K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 2.89%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 2.47%, with a loss of -3.16% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $29.33, showing growth from the present price of $17.48, which can serve as yet another indication of whether ARLP is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Alliance Resource Partners L.P. Shares?

Alliance Resource Partners L.P. (ARLP) is based in the USA and is one of the most prominent companies operating in the Thermal Coal market. When comparing Alliance Resource Partners L.P. shares with other companies under Energy, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 3.13, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 417.50%.

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 16.30%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 26.30% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in ARLP shares?

The recent increase in stakes in ARLP appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Bank of America, NA made another increased to its shares in ARLP during the first quarter, upping its stake by 6.47%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down 154,613 additional shares for a total stake of worth $53.16 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 2,544,887.

During the first quarter, JPMorgan Securities LLC subtracted a -231,183 position in ARLP. Progeny 3, Inc. purchased an additional 0.16 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 8.49%, now holding 2.09 million shares worth $43.6 million. At the end of the first quarter, Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC increased its ARLP holdings by 5.62% and now holds 1.9 million ARLP shares valued at $39.61 million with the added 0.1 million shares during the period. ARLP shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 26.30% at present.