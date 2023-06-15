As of Wednesday, BlackBerry Limited’s (NYSE:BB) stock closed at $5.18, down from $5.21 the previous day. While BlackBerry Limited has underperformed by -0.58%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, BB rose by 0.97%, with highs and lows ranging from $7.20 to $3.17, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 14.44% in the last 200 days.

On May 18, 2023, CIBC Upgraded BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB) to Neutral.

Analysis of BlackBerry Limited (BB)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -18.40%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of BlackBerry Limited’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -59.80% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.00, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and BB is recording 4.71M average volume. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $5.50, showing growth from the present price of $5.18, which can serve as yet another indication of whether BB is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze BlackBerry Limited Shares?

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 11.20%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 56.60% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in BB shares?

The recent increase in stakes in BB appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. FifthDelta Ltd.’s position in BB has decreased by -16.82% in the first quarter. The company now owns 48,179,313 shares of the stock, with a value of $188.38 million, following the sale of -9,744,268 additional shares during the last quarter. During the last quarter, the company dropped down 0 additional shares for a total stake of worth $182.69 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 46,724,700.

During the first quarter, PRIMECAP Management Co. subtracted a -503,100 position in BB. The Vanguard Group, Inc. sold an additional -0.1 million shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -0.77%, now holding 13.18 million shares worth $51.53 million. At the end of the first quarter, Norges Bank Investment Management increased its BB holdings by 41.37% and now holds 11.79 million BB shares valued at $46.1 million with the added 3.45 million shares during the period. BB shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 56.60% at present.