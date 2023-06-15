The share price of Azure Power Global Limited (NYSE:AZRE) fell to $1.83 per share on Wednesday from $1.88. While Azure Power Global Limited has underperformed by -2.66%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, AZRE fell by -86.24%, with highs and lows ranging from $14.08 to $1.62, whereas the simple moving average fell by -53.87% in the last 200 days.

On September 02, 2022, RBC Capital Mkts Downgraded Azure Power Global Limited (NYSE: AZRE) to Sector Perform.

Analysis of Azure Power Global Limited (AZRE)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 27.20%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and AZRE is recording an average volume of 259.62K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 7.06%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 8.52%, with a loss of -20.43% over the past seven days.

How Do You Analyze Azure Power Global Limited Shares?

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 91.74% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in AZRE shares?

The recent increase in stakes in AZRE appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. During the last quarter, the company dropped down 0 additional shares for a total stake of worth $29.72 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 13,759,647.

During the first quarter, Invesco Capital Management LLC subtracted a -625,502 position in AZRE. Cushing Asset Management LP purchased an additional 96407.0 shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 26.10%, now holding 0.47 million shares worth $1.01 million. At the end of the first quarter, Donald Smith & Co., Inc. increased its AZRE holdings by 29.14% and now holds 0.44 million AZRE shares valued at $0.95 million with the added 98948.0 shares during the period. AZRE shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 91.74% at present.