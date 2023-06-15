Addentax Group Corp. (ATXG)’s stock has witnessed a price hike of 8.16% from the previous close with its current price standing at $0.78. Its current price is -99.88% under its 52-week high of $656.54 and 21.31% more than its 52-week low of $0.65. Based on the past 30-day period, the stock price is -11.35% below the high and +20.57% above the low.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Additionally, it is important to take into account ATXG stock ratios, including its price-to-sales ratio, which is 2.78 for the last tewlve months.ATXG’s price to book ratio for the most recent quarter was 0.90, resulting in an 1.38 price to cash per share for the period.

How does Addentax Group Corp. (ATXG) stock rate among analysts? Buy, sell, or hold?

The key to trading is to concentrate on the future rather than on the past. During uncertain times, it can be hard to make decisions. The analysts who understand how a market works are usually the most accurate at forecasting its future. The ratings are commonly aggregated into a single number between 1 and 5. Buy or strong buy is scored 5, outperform is scored 4, hold is scored 3, underperform is scored 2 and strong sell is 1.

Addentax Group Corp. (NASDAQ: ATXG) Ownership Details

I will give a breakdown of the key shareholders in Addentax Group Corp. (ATXG). Recent figures show that the company’s insiders hold 5.74% of shares. A total of 7 institutional investors hold shares in the company, making 0.28% of its stock and 0.29% of its float.

Mar 30, 2023, it was reported that the Company’s largest institutional holder is Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp holding total of 1.69 million shares that make 4.75% of the company’s total number of shares and are currently priced at 1.7 million.

The securities firm Bank of Montreal/Can/ holds 15000.0 shares of ATXG, making it the second largest institutional shareholder. Taking this into account, the holding percentage comes to 0.04%, and the holding percentage of shares is valued at 16072.0.

An overview of Addentax Group Corp.’s technicals

In order to learn about trade movements and investor behavior, it is best to analyze the short, medium, and long term technical indicators along with the average volume of a stock. A 20-day average of the stock’s daily volume suggests Addentax Group Corp. (ATXG) traded 326,369 shares per day, with a moving average of $0.7470 and price change of -0.0085. With the moving average of $0.8165 and a price change of -0.1999, about 614,208 shares changed hands on average over the past 50 days. Finally, ATXG’s 100-day average volume is 344,950 shares, alongside a moving average of $1.0273 and a price change of -0.8499.