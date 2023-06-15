SouthState Corporation (NASDAQ:SSB) closed Wednesday at $71.09 per share, down from $72.34 a day earlier. While SouthState Corporation has underperformed by -1.73%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, SSB fell by -5.21%, with highs and lows ranging from $91.74 to $59.51, whereas the simple moving average fell by -7.92% in the last 200 days.

On March 15, 2023, UBS started tracking SouthState Corporation (NASDAQ: SSB) recommending Neutral.

Analysis of SouthState Corporation (SSB)

The current dividend for SSB investors is set at $2.00 per share, indicating investors will get a return regardless of how the company performs over the next quarter. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 66.50%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of SouthState Corporation’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 10.60% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and SSB is recording an average volume of 902.73K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.04%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.01%, with a loss of -0.52% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $84.25, showing growth from the present price of $71.09, which can serve as yet another indication of whether SSB is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze SouthState Corporation Shares?

SouthState Corporation (SSB) is based in the USA and is one of the most prominent companies operating in the Banks – Regional market. When comparing SouthState Corporation shares with other companies under Financial, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 10.12, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 31.70%.

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.80%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 81.70% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in SSB shares?

The recent increase in stakes in SSB appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc.’s position in SSB has increased by 3.89% in the first quarter. The company now owns 8,643,082 shares of the stock, with a value of $596.2 million, following the purchase of 323,899 additional shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors made another increased to its shares in SSB during the first quarter, upping its stake by 67.99%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 3,281,511 additional shares for a total stake of worth $559.27 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 8,107,673.

During the first quarter, T. Rowe Price Investment Manageme added a 786,311 position in SSB. SSgA Funds Management, Inc. purchased an additional 1.07 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 45.63%, now holding 3.4 million shares worth $234.72 million. At the end of the first quarter, Select Equity Group LP decreased its SSB holdings by -2.25% and now holds 3.06 million SSB shares valued at $211.35 million with the lessened 70518.0 shares during the period. SSB shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 81.70% at present.