In Wednesday’s session, Amprius Technologies Inc. (NYSE:AMPX) marked $9.43 per share, down from $10.35 in the previous session. While Amprius Technologies Inc. has underperformed by -8.89%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

On June 02, 2023, Northland Capital started tracking Amprius Technologies Inc. (NYSE: AMPX) recommending Outperform.

Analysis of Amprius Technologies Inc. (AMPX)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -66.70%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

Amprius Technologies Inc.’s future performance can be determined with the help of several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, with equity being one of the most influential. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -42.00% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 7.80, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

The average volume for any stock is also a very valuable indicator of volatility, and AMPX has an average volume of 293.41K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 6.94%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 9.92%, with a gain of 12.93% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $14.50, showing growth from the present price of $9.43, which can serve as yet another indication of whether AMPX is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Amprius Technologies Inc. Shares?

In addition to analyzing the fundamentals, it is also important to look at how many company employees own stock. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 81.65%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 1.60% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in AMPX shares?

The recent increase in stakes in AMPX appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Janus Henderson Investors US LLC’s position in AMPX has decreased by -0.47% in the first quarter. The company now owns 1,024,580 shares of the stock, with a value of $9.61 million, following the sale of -4,847 additional shares during the last quarter. During the last quarter, the company dropped down 250,080 additional shares for a total stake of worth $2.35 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 250,080.

During the first quarter, The Vanguard Group, Inc. subtracted a -11,100 position in AMPX. BlackRock Fund Advisors purchased an additional 78.0 shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 0.05%, now holding 0.17 million shares worth $1.57 million. At the end of the first quarter, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its AMPX holdings by 24.59% and now holds 0.11 million AMPX shares valued at $1.05 million with the added 22030.0 shares during the period. AMPX shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 1.60% at present.