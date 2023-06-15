In the current trading session, Altamira Therapeutics Ltd.’s (CYTO) stock is trading at the price of $0.84, a gain of 3.73% over last night’s close. So, the stock is trading at a price that is -94.40% less than its 52-week high of $15.00 and 21.68% better than its 52-week low of $0.69. Based on the past 30-day period, the stock price is -29.53% below the high and +20.51% above the low.

The 200-day Simple moving average is often placed more emphasis on by traders because of daily price changes. Investors will use the SMA-200 in different situations in trading activity as a key indicator to determine their support and resistance levels, and at the moment, CYTO’s SMA-200 is $3.7685.

It is also essential to consider CYTO stock ratios like the price-to-sales ratio, which is 18.18 for the last year.

How does Altamira Therapeutics Ltd. (CYTO) stock rate among analysts? Buy, sell, or hold?

The key to trading is to concentrate on the future rather than on the past. During uncertain times, it can be hard to make decisions. The analysts who understand how a market works are usually the most accurate at forecasting its future. The ratings are commonly aggregated into a single number between 1 and 5. Buy or strong buy is scored 5, outperform is scored 4, hold is scored 3, underperform is scored 2 and strong sell is 1.

Altamira Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ: CYTO) Ownership Details

I will give a breakdown of the key shareholders in Altamira Therapeutics Ltd. (CYTO). Recent figures show that the company’s insiders hold 7.10% of shares. A total of 8 institutional investors hold shares in the company, making 0.61% of its stock and 0.66% of its float.

Mar 30, 2023, it was reported that the Company’s largest institutional holder is Citigroup Inc. holding total of 3074.0 shares that make 0.04% of the company’s total number of shares and are currently priced at 3934.0.

The securities firm UBS Group AG holds 1532.0 shares of CYTO, making it the second largest institutional shareholder. Taking this into account, the holding percentage comes to 0.02%, and the holding percentage of shares is valued at 1960.0.

An overview of Altamira Therapeutics Ltd.’s technicals

In order to learn about trade movements and investor behavior, it is best to analyze the short, medium, and long term technical indicators along with the average volume of a stock. A 20-day average of the stock’s daily volume suggests Altamira Therapeutics Ltd. (CYTO) traded 1,040,411 shares per day, with a moving average of $0.8332 and price change of -0.0385. With the moving average of $1.0251 and a price change of -0.5585, about 2,967,884 shares changed hands on average over the past 50 days. Finally, CYTO’s 100-day average volume is 1,836,251 shares, alongside a moving average of $1.5877 and a price change of -4.1485.