The share price of Zscaler Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) rose to $157.59 per share on Tuesday from $155.98. While Zscaler Inc. has overperformed by 1.03%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, ZS rose by 2.59%, with highs and lows ranging from $194.21 to $84.93, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 21.52% in the last 200 days.

On June 08, 2023, Oppenheimer started tracking Zscaler Inc. (NASDAQ: ZS) recommending Outperform.

Analysis of Zscaler Inc. (ZS)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 46.00%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

To gain a thorough understanding of Zscaler Inc.’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -50.50% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 2.00, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and ZS is recording an average volume of 3.08M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.43%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.47%, with a gain of 3.01% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $167.27, showing growth from the present price of $157.59, which can serve as yet another indication of whether ZS is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Zscaler Inc. Shares?

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 1.00%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 49.60% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in ZS shares?

The recent increase in stakes in ZS appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc.’s position in ZS has increased by 1.26% in the first quarter. The company now owns 8,102,227 shares of the stock, with a value of $730.01 million, following the purchase of 101,201 additional shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners LP made another decreased to its shares in ZS during the first quarter, downing its stake by -12.82%. During the last quarter, the company picked up -612,210 additional shares for a total stake of worth $375.0 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 4,162,027.

During the first quarter, BlackRock Fund Advisors added a 18,176 position in ZS. Capital Research & Management Co sold an additional -0.19 million shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -5.83%, now holding 3.05 million shares worth $275.19 million. At the end of the first quarter, Voya Investment Management Co. LL decreased its ZS holdings by -7.99% and now holds 2.65 million ZS shares valued at $238.65 million with the lessened -0.23 million shares during the period. ZS shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 49.60% at present.