As of Tuesday, Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s (NASDAQ:ZNTL) stock closed at $25.14, up from $24.13 the previous day. While Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Inc. has overperformed by 4.19%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, ZNTL rose by 7.94%, with highs and lows ranging from $32.34 to $15.55, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 14.79% in the last 200 days.

On July 12, 2022, Cowen started tracking Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: ZNTL) recommending Outperform.

Analysis of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ZNTL)

One of the most important indicators of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -56.00% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 7.30, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and ZNTL is recording 897.83K average volume. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $50.30, showing growth from the present price of $25.14, which can serve as yet another indication of whether ZNTL is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Inc. Shares?

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 2.80%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 109.09% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in ZNTL shares?

The recent increase in stakes in ZNTL appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Fidelity Management & Research Co made another increased to its shares in ZNTL during the first quarter, upping its stake by 13.15%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 982,875 additional shares for a total stake of worth $186.32 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 8,457,578.

During the first quarter, The Vanguard Group, Inc. added a 79,363 position in ZNTL. Wellington Management Co. LLP sold an additional -0.26 million shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -7.13%, now holding 3.36 million shares worth $74.03 million. At the end of the first quarter, Eventide Asset Management LLC increased its ZNTL holdings by 49.64% and now holds 3.23 million ZNTL shares valued at $71.09 million with the added 1.07 million shares during the period. ZNTL shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 109.09% at present.