As of Tuesday, Wearable Devices Ltd.’s (NASDAQ:WLDS) stock closed at $1.94, up from $1.91 the previous day. While Wearable Devices Ltd. has overperformed by 1.57%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight.

Analysis of Wearable Devices Ltd. (WLDS)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -51.40%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of Wearable Devices Ltd.’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -208.70% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 9.50, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and WLDS is recording 4.05M average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 29.70%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 19.60%, with a loss of -2.02% over the past seven days.

How Do You Analyze Wearable Devices Ltd. Shares?

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 53.32%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 10.30% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in WLDS shares?

The recent increase in stakes in WLDS appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Virtu Financial BD LLC’s position in WLDS has increased by 119.81% in the first quarter. The company now owns 52,735 shares of the stock, with a value of $29162.0, following the purchase of 28,744 additional shares during the last quarter.

At the end of the first quarter, UBS Securities LLC decreased its WLDS holdings by -51.17% and now holds 1214.0 WLDS shares valued at $671.0 with the lessened 1272.0 shares during the period. WLDS shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 10.30% at present.