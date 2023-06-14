A share of Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN) closed at $1.99 per share on Tuesday, up from $1.90 day before. While Hyliion Holdings Corp. has overperformed by 4.74%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, HYLN fell by -43.63%, with highs and lows ranging from $4.70 to $1.22, whereas the simple moving average fell by -21.78% in the last 200 days.

On November 22, 2022, Northland Capital started tracking Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE: HYLN) recommending Outperform.

Analysis of Hyliion Holdings Corp. (HYLN)

Hyliion Holdings Corp.’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -35.10% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 21.20, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and HYLN is registering an average volume of 1.67M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 7.59%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 8.06%, with a gain of 15.70% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $3.00, showing growth from the present price of $1.99, which can serve as yet another indication of whether HYLN is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Hyliion Holdings Corp. Shares?

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.50%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 32.90% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in HYLN shares?

The recent increase in stakes in HYLN appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc.’s position in HYLN has increased by 2.10% in the first quarter. The company now owns 11,935,548 shares of the stock, with a value of $16.35 million, following the purchase of 245,849 additional shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors made another decreased to its shares in HYLN during the first quarter, downing its stake by -0.40%. During the last quarter, the company picked up -33,236 additional shares for a total stake of worth $11.48 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 8,380,507.

During the first quarter, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. added a 100,218 position in HYLN. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased an additional 0.77 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 40.59%, now holding 2.66 million shares worth $3.65 million. At the end of the first quarter, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its HYLN holdings by 5.01% and now holds 2.51 million HYLN shares valued at $3.44 million with the added 0.12 million shares during the period. HYLN shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 32.90% at present.