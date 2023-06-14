As of Tuesday, Replimune Group Inc.’s (NASDAQ:REPL) stock closed at $24.10, up from $23.45 the previous day. While Replimune Group Inc. has overperformed by 2.77%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, REPL rose by 54.88%, with highs and lows ranging from $29.52 to $13.84, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 16.17% in the last 200 days.

On April 17, 2023, Piper Sandler started tracking Replimune Group Inc. (NASDAQ: REPL) recommending Overweight.

Analysis of Replimune Group Inc. (REPL)

One of the most important indicators of Replimune Group Inc.’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -35.80% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 17.50, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and REPL is recording 603.82K average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 6.84%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 6.44%, with a gain of 1.99% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $52.11, showing growth from the present price of $24.10, which can serve as yet another indication of whether REPL is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Replimune Group Inc. Shares?

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.50%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 76.80% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in REPL shares?

The recent increase in stakes in REPL appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc.’s position in REPL has increased by 8.51% in the first quarter. The company now owns 5,495,616 shares of the stock, with a value of $91.94 million, following the purchase of 430,872 additional shares during the last quarter. During the last quarter, the company dropped down 0 additional shares for a total stake of worth $76.59 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 4,578,280.

During the first quarter, Redmile Group LLC subtracted a -1,019,721 position in REPL. BlackRock Fund Advisors purchased an additional 0.5 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 18.63%, now holding 3.2 million shares worth $53.51 million. At the end of the first quarter, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. increased its REPL holdings by 96.30% and now holds 2.9 million REPL shares valued at $48.59 million with the added 1.42 million shares during the period. REPL shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 76.80% at present.