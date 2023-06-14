Precision BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL) closed Tuesday at $0.71 per share, down from $0.74 a day earlier. While Precision BioSciences Inc. has underperformed by -3.79%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, DTIL fell by -47.41%, with highs and lows ranging from $2.12 to $0.68, whereas the simple moving average fell by -38.15% in the last 200 days.

On June 17, 2022, BMO Capital Markets started tracking Precision BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ: DTIL) recommending Outperform.

Analysis of Precision BioSciences Inc. (DTIL)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 166.70%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of Precision BioSciences Inc.’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -150.70% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 3.60, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and DTIL is recording an average volume of 603.94K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 9.32%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 7.70%, with a loss of -12.88% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $6.29, showing growth from the present price of $0.71, which can serve as yet another indication of whether DTIL is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Precision BioSciences Inc. Shares?

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 1.90%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 47.40% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in DTIL shares?

The recent increase in stakes in DTIL appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Great Point Partners LLC’s position in DTIL has increased by 113.08% in the first quarter. The company now owns 8,099,799 shares of the stock, with a value of $6.8 million, following the purchase of 4,298,494 additional shares during the last quarter. During the last quarter, the company picked up 0 additional shares for a total stake of worth $5.64 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 6,715,043.

During the first quarter, The Vanguard Group, Inc. added a 366,452 position in DTIL. CHI Advisors LLC sold an additional 80000.0 shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -2.25%, now holding 3.47 million shares worth $2.91 million. At the end of the first quarter, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its DTIL holdings by 8.12% and now holds 2.91 million DTIL shares valued at $2.44 million with the added 0.22 million shares during the period. DTIL shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 47.40% at present.