As of Tuesday, Ouster Inc.’s (NYSE:OUST) stock closed at $6.31, up from $5.82 the previous day. While Ouster Inc. has overperformed by 8.42%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, OUST fell by -65.33%, with highs and lows ranging from $20.85 to $3.21, whereas the simple moving average fell by -36.30% in the last 200 days.

On December 07, 2022, Citigroup Downgraded Ouster Inc. (NYSE: OUST) to Neutral.

Analysis of Ouster Inc. (OUST)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 100.00%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of Ouster Inc.’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -121.80% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 4.00, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and OUST is recording 950.64K average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 13.16%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 11.07%, with a loss of -5.54% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $9.79, showing growth from the present price of $6.31, which can serve as yet another indication of whether OUST is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Ouster Inc. Shares?

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 4.50%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 29.90% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in OUST shares?

The recent increase in stakes in OUST appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc.’s position in OUST has increased by 21.85% in the first quarter. The company now owns 1,850,117 shares of the stock, with a value of $6.55 million, following the purchase of 331,752 additional shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors made another decreased to its shares in OUST during the first quarter, downing its stake by -4.64%. During the last quarter, the company picked up -81,333 additional shares for a total stake of worth $5.92 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 1,671,540.

During the first quarter, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. added a 66,336 position in OUST. Geode Capital Management LLC sold an additional 27127.0 shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -5.08%, now holding 0.51 million shares worth $1.8 million. OUST shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 29.90% at present.