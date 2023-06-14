As of Tuesday, SL Green Realty Corp.’s (NYSE:SLG) stock closed at $26.57, down from $26.75 the previous day. While SL Green Realty Corp. has underperformed by -0.67%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, SLG fell by -49.81%, with highs and lows ranging from $51.69 to $19.06, whereas the simple moving average fell by -21.69% in the last 200 days.

On April 03, 2023, BMO Capital Markets Upgraded SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE: SLG) to Outperform.

Analysis of SL Green Realty Corp. (SLG)

Investors in SL Green Realty Corp. will get a return regardless of how the company performs over the next quarter since the company’s dividend stands at $3.25 per share. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 18.90%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and SLG is recording 3.48M average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 5.37%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.95%, with a gain of 6.45% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $30.33, showing growth from the present price of $26.57, which can serve as yet another indication of whether SLG is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze SL Green Realty Corp. Shares?

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.40%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 85.80% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in SLG shares?

The recent increase in stakes in SLG appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc.’s position in SLG has increased by 9.00% in the first quarter. The company now owns 10,136,484 shares of the stock, with a value of $239.93 million, following the purchase of 836,697 additional shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors made another increased to its shares in SLG during the first quarter, upping its stake by 28.81%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 1,853,111 additional shares for a total stake of worth $196.11 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 8,285,166.

During the first quarter, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. added a 221,252 position in SLG. HSBC Global Asset Management purchased an additional 1.01 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 291.71%, now holding 1.35 million shares worth $32.05 million. At the end of the first quarter, JPMorgan Investment Management, I increased its SLG holdings by 913.73% and now holds 1.27 million SLG shares valued at $30.04 million with the added 1.14 million shares during the period. SLG shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 85.80% at present.