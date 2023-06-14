As of Tuesday, Intapp Inc.’s (NASDAQ:INTA) stock closed at $48.11, down from $48.47 the previous day. While Intapp Inc. has underperformed by -0.74%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, INTA rose by 186.37%, with highs and lows ranging from $49.11 to $13.52, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 58.40% in the last 200 days.

On January 18, 2022, Stifel started tracking Intapp Inc. (NASDAQ: INTA) recommending Buy.

Analysis of Intapp Inc. (INTA)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 32.00%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of Intapp Inc.’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -31.10% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.70, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and INTA is recording 428.49K average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 5.45%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 5.67%, with a gain of 7.85% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $46.57, showing decline from the present price of $48.11, which can serve as yet another indication of whether INTA is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Intapp Inc. Shares?

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 11.20%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 81.40% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in INTA shares?

The recent increase in stakes in INTA appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Temasek Holdings Pte Ltd.’s position in INTA has decreased by -11.23% in the first quarter. The company now owns 19,646,805 shares of the stock, with a value of $792.16 million, following the sale of -2,486,438 additional shares during the last quarter. Fidelity Management & Research Co made another increased to its shares in INTA during the first quarter, upping its stake by 0.86%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down 33,240 additional shares for a total stake of worth $157.15 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 3,897,451.

During the first quarter, The Vanguard Group, Inc. subtracted a -33,681 position in INTA. BlackRock Fund Advisors purchased an additional 95504.0 shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 10.70%, now holding 0.99 million shares worth $39.84 million. At the end of the first quarter, Threadneedle Asset Management Ltd decreased its INTA holdings by -3.00% and now holds 0.79 million INTA shares valued at $31.83 million with the lessened 24431.0 shares during the period. INTA shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 81.40% at present.