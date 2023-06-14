A share of Helius Medical Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:HSDT) closed at $0.17 per share on Tuesday, down from $0.17 day before. While Helius Medical Technologies Inc. has underperformed by -2.38%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, HSDT fell by -90.77%, with highs and lows ranging from $2.76 to $0.14, whereas the simple moving average fell by -41.49% in the last 200 days.

On March 24, 2021, Noble Capital Markets started tracking Helius Medical Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: HSDT) recommending Outperform.

Analysis of Helius Medical Technologies Inc. (HSDT)

Helius Medical Technologies Inc.’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -162.30% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 8.10, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and HSDT is registering an average volume of 557.50K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 14.38%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 27.68%, with a gain of 6.20% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $2.57, showing growth from the present price of $0.17, which can serve as yet another indication of whether HSDT is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Helius Medical Technologies Inc. Shares?

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 2.36%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 5.20% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in HSDT shares?

The recent increase in stakes in HSDT appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. During the last quarter, the company picked up 0 additional shares for a total stake of worth $10919.0, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 56,284.

During the first quarter, Northern Trust Investments, Inc. added a 28,226 position in HSDT. UBS Securities LLC purchased an additional 10854.0 shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 31.65%, now holding 45152.0 shares worth $8759.0. HSDT shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 5.20% at present.