DigitalOcean Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DOCN) marked $46.74 per share on Tuesday, up from a previous closing price of $44.89. While DigitalOcean Holdings Inc. has overperformed by 4.12%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, DOCN rose by 10.11%, with highs and lows ranging from $53.88 to $23.38, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 38.88% in the last 200 days.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

On April 25, 2023, Needham Downgraded DigitalOcean Holdings Inc. (NYSE: DOCN) to Hold.

Analysis of DigitalOcean Holdings Inc. (DOCN)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 29.70%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

In order to gain a clear picture of DigitalOcean Holdings Inc.’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 186.60% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 3.80, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

An average volume of 1.61M can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for DOCN stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.59%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.24%, with a gain of 4.61% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $40.00, showing decline from the present price of $46.74, which can serve as yet another indication of whether DOCN is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze DigitalOcean Holdings Inc. Shares?

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 4.60%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 54.60% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in DOCN shares?

The recent increase in stakes in DOCN appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc.’s position in DOCN has increased by 0.47% in the first quarter. The company now owns 6,015,397 shares of the stock, with a value of $189.73 million, following the purchase of 28,306 additional shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors made another increased to its shares in DOCN during the first quarter, upping its stake by 0.03%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down 1,029 additional shares for a total stake of worth $125.64 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 3,983,496.

During the first quarter, AllianceBernstein LP subtracted a -263,680 position in DOCN. First Trust Advisors LP sold an additional -0.73 million shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -29.63%, now holding 1.73 million shares worth $54.62 million. At the end of the first quarter, Van Berkom & Associates, Inc. increased its DOCN holdings by 13.39% and now holds 1.4 million DOCN shares valued at $44.02 million with the added 0.16 million shares during the period. DOCN shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 54.60% at present.