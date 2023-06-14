Viking Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX) marked $23.16 per share on Tuesday, down from a previous closing price of $23.74. While Viking Therapeutics Inc. has underperformed by -2.42%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, VKTX rose by 938.56%, with highs and lows ranging from $25.72 to $2.02, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 126.46% in the last 200 days.

On May 31, 2023, ROTH MKM started tracking Viking Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: VKTX) recommending Buy.

Analysis of Viking Therapeutics Inc. (VKTX)

In order to gain a clear picture of Viking Therapeutics Inc.’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -48.50% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 9.60, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

An average volume of 4.90M can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for VKTX stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 6.96%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 5.67%, with a loss of -3.70% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $33.80, showing growth from the present price of $23.16, which can serve as yet another indication of whether VKTX is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Viking Therapeutics Inc. Shares?

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 6.24%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 35.70% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in VKTX shares?

The recent increase in stakes in VKTX appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Fidelity Management & Research Co’s position in VKTX has increased by 613,777.95% in the first quarter. The company now owns 10,859,501 shares of the stock, with a value of $231.42 million, following the purchase of 10,857,732 additional shares during the last quarter. SSgA Funds Management, Inc. made another increased to its shares in VKTX during the first quarter, upping its stake by 2,039.40%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 5,034,102 additional shares for a total stake of worth $112.54 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 5,280,944.

During the first quarter, The Vanguard Group, Inc. added a 673,888 position in VKTX. Millennium Management LLC sold an additional -0.54 million shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -12.42%, now holding 3.84 million shares worth $81.79 million. VKTX shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 35.70% at present.