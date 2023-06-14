The share price of Spire Global Inc. (NYSE:SPIR) rose to $0.69 per share on Tuesday from $0.67. While Spire Global Inc. has overperformed by 2.90%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, SPIR fell by -54.04%, with highs and lows ranging from $1.71 to $0.57, whereas the simple moving average fell by -33.18% in the last 200 days.

On October 12, 2022, Credit Suisse started tracking Spire Global Inc. (NYSE: SPIR) recommending Neutral.

Analysis of Spire Global Inc. (SPIR)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 33.70%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

To gain a thorough understanding of Spire Global Inc.’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -80.70% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 2.70, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and SPIR is recording an average volume of 626.19K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 9.31%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 10.19%, with a loss of -7.51% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $2.80, showing growth from the present price of $0.69, which can serve as yet another indication of whether SPIR is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Spire Global Inc. Shares?

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.70%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 36.10% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in SPIR shares?

The recent increase in stakes in SPIR appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. BlackRock Fund Advisors’s position in SPIR has decreased by -3.84% in the first quarter. The company now owns 5,725,443 shares of the stock, with a value of $4.01 million, following the sale of -228,701 additional shares during the last quarter. The Vanguard Group, Inc. made another increased to its shares in SPIR during the first quarter, upping its stake by 1.00%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 49,820 additional shares for a total stake of worth $3.54 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 5,050,501.

During the first quarter, Geode Capital Management LLC added a 71,899 position in SPIR. SSgA Funds Management, Inc. purchased an additional 13945.0 shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 0.74%, now holding 1.9 million shares worth $1.33 million. At the end of the first quarter, Lane Generational LLC increased its SPIR holdings by 126.53% and now holds 1.59 million SPIR shares valued at $1.12 million with the added 0.89 million shares during the period. SPIR shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 36.10% at present.