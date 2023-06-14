A share of Altimmune Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT) closed at $4.00 per share on Tuesday, up from $3.97 day before. While Altimmune Inc. has overperformed by 0.76%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, ALT fell by -53.22%, with highs and lows ranging from $23.49 to $3.82, whereas the simple moving average fell by -62.01% in the last 200 days.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

On March 22, 2023, Goldman Downgraded Altimmune Inc. (NASDAQ: ALT) to Neutral.

Analysis of Altimmune Inc. (ALT)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -34.40%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

Altimmune Inc.’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 11.60, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and ALT is registering an average volume of 2.17M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 5.28%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.00%, with a loss of -4.76% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $25.14, showing growth from the present price of $4.00, which can serve as yet another indication of whether ALT is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Altimmune Inc. Shares?

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.60%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 94.70% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in ALT shares?

The recent increase in stakes in ALT appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. SSgA Funds Management, Inc.’s position in ALT has decreased by -16.15% in the first quarter. The company now owns 4,959,254 shares of the stock, with a value of $25.04 million, following the sale of -955,334 additional shares during the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP made another increased to its shares in ALT during the first quarter, upping its stake by 366.04%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 2,750,030 additional shares for a total stake of worth $17.68 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 3,501,330.

During the first quarter, TIAA-CREF Investment Management L added a 2,098 position in ALT. Tang Capital Management LLC purchased an additional 49550.0 shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 1.83%, now holding 2.75 million shares worth $13.89 million. At the end of the first quarter, The Vanguard Group, Inc. increased its ALT holdings by 0.10% and now holds 2.48 million ALT shares valued at $12.54 million with the added 2360.0 shares during the period. ALT shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 94.70% at present.