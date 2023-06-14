The share price of 89bio Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB) rose to $22.03 per share on Tuesday from $21.19. While 89bio Inc. has overperformed by 3.96%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, ETNB rose by 546.04%, with highs and lows ranging from $21.56 to $2.91, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 87.86% in the last 200 days.

On June 13, 2023, Evercore ISI started tracking 89bio Inc. (NASDAQ: ETNB) recommending Outperform.

Analysis of 89bio Inc. (ETNB)

To gain a thorough understanding of 89bio Inc.’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -50.70% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 20.60, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and ETNB is recording an average volume of 2.24M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 6.44%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.55%, with a gain of 7.73% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $35.12, showing growth from the present price of $22.03, which can serve as yet another indication of whether ETNB is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze 89bio Inc. Shares?

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.90%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 89.30% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in ETNB shares?

The recent increase in stakes in ETNB appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. RA Capital Management LP’s position in ETNB has increased by 27.49% in the first quarter. The company now owns 11,416,948 shares of the stock, with a value of $182.44 million, following the purchase of 2,461,538 additional shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Investors US LLC made another increased to its shares in ETNB during the first quarter, upping its stake by 267.48%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 2,726,659 additional shares for a total stake of worth $59.86 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 3,746,038.

During the first quarter, Adage Capital Management LP added a 1,187,408 position in ETNB. SSgA Funds Management, Inc. purchased an additional 2.97 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 2,823.89%, now holding 3.07 million shares worth $49.06 million. At the end of the first quarter, Cormorant Asset Management LP increased its ETNB holdings by 9.80% and now holds 2.8 million ETNB shares valued at $44.74 million with the added 0.25 million shares during the period. ETNB shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 89.30% at present.