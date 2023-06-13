Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX) closed Monday at $3.61 per share, down from $3.78 a day earlier. While Diana Shipping Inc. has underperformed by -4.50%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, DSX fell by -33.57%, with highs and lows ranging from $6.33 to $3.36, whereas the simple moving average fell by -11.30% in the last 200 days.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

On September 26, 2022, Jefferies Downgraded Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE: DSX) to Hold.

Analysis of Diana Shipping Inc. (DSX)

The current dividend for DSX investors is set at $0.60 per share, indicating investors will get a return regardless of how the company performs over the next quarter. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 10.20%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of Diana Shipping Inc.’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 24.00% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and DSX is recording an average volume of 487.99K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.34%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.42%, with a loss of -9.75% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $4.65, showing growth from the present price of $3.61, which can serve as yet another indication of whether DSX is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Diana Shipping Inc. Shares?

Diana Shipping Inc. (DSX) is based in the Greece and is one of the most prominent companies operating in the Marine Shipping market. When comparing Diana Shipping Inc. shares with other companies under Industrials, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 2.84, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -30.80%.

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 17.80%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 13.60% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in DSX shares?

The recent increase in stakes in DSX appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Hosking Partners LLP’s position in DSX has decreased by -16.60% in the first quarter. The company now owns 3,884,892 shares of the stock, with a value of $15.38 million, following the sale of -773,414 additional shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC made another increased to its shares in DSX during the first quarter, upping its stake by 12.77%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down 201,837 additional shares for a total stake of worth $7.06 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 1,782,256.

During the first quarter, Royce & Associates LP subtracted a -33,700 position in DSX. Stifel Nicolaus & Co., Inc. sold an additional 52035.0 shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -6.44%, now holding 0.76 million shares worth $2.99 million. At the end of the first quarter, Lesa Sroufe & Co., Inc. increased its DSX holdings by 1.55% and now holds 0.65 million DSX shares valued at $2.58 million with the added 9969.0 shares during the period. DSX shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 13.60% at present.