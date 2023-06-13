A share of Vera Bradley Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA) closed at $5.90 per share on Monday, up from $5.82 day before. While Vera Bradley Inc. has overperformed by 1.46%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, VRA rose by 2.25%, with highs and lows ranging from $6.53 to $2.84, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 26.18% in the last 200 days.

On June 16, 2022, Noble Capital Markets started tracking Vera Bradley Inc. (NASDAQ: VRA) recommending Outperform.

Analysis of Vera Bradley Inc. (VRA)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -4.20%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

Vera Bradley Inc.’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -21.80% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.10, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and VRA is registering an average volume of 285.82K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 5.13%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 9.30%, with a gain of 16.60% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $8.00, showing growth from the present price of $5.90, which can serve as yet another indication of whether VRA is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Vera Bradley Inc. Shares?

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 3.00%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 54.10% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in VRA shares?

The recent increase in stakes in VRA appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Pleasant Lake Partners LLC’s position in VRA has increased by 53.82% in the first quarter. The company now owns 2,570,437 shares of the stock, with a value of $13.47 million, following the purchase of 899,357 additional shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP made another decreased to its shares in VRA during the first quarter, downing its stake by -7.56%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down -131,602 additional shares for a total stake of worth $8.44 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 1,609,812.

During the first quarter, The Vanguard Group, Inc. subtracted a -25,218 position in VRA. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC sold an additional -0.52 million shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -41.59%, now holding 0.74 million shares worth $3.85 million. At the end of the first quarter, Royce & Associates LP increased its VRA holdings by 81.14% and now holds 0.71 million VRA shares valued at $3.71 million with the added 0.32 million shares during the period. VRA shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 54.10% at present.