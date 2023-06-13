A share of Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:TIRX) closed at $1.68 per share on Monday, down from $1.70 day before. While Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd has underperformed by -1.18%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, TIRX fell by -63.08%, with highs and lows ranging from $7.88 to $1.00, whereas the simple moving average fell by -26.94% in the last 200 days.

Analysis of Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd (TIRX)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -64.80%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 23.30, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and TIRX is registering an average volume of 1.08M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 13.40%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 13.59%, with a loss of -4.00% over the past seven days.

How Do You Analyze Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd Shares?

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 22.10%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 8.00% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in TIRX shares?

The recent increase in stakes in TIRX appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s position in TIRX has increased by 0.01% in the first quarter. The company now owns 17,002 shares of the stock, with a value of $27713.0, following the purchase of 1 additional shares during the last quarter. During the last quarter, the company dropped down 11,237 additional shares for a total stake of worth $18316.0, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 11,237.

During the first quarter, UBS Securities LLC subtracted a -713 position in TIRX. Citadel Securities LLC sold an additional 11942.0 shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -100.00%, now holding 0.0 shares worth $0.0. TIRX shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 8.00% at present.