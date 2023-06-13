Stanley Black & Decker Inc. (NYSE:SWK) closed Monday at $85.31 per share, up from $84.60 a day earlier. While Stanley Black & Decker Inc. has overperformed by 0.84%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, SWK fell by -27.65%, with highs and lows ranging from $118.37 to $70.24, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 4.56% in the last 200 days.

On February 03, 2023, Citigroup Upgraded Stanley Black & Decker Inc. (NYSE: SWK) to Neutral.

Analysis of Stanley Black & Decker Inc. (SWK)

The current dividend for SWK investors is set at $3.20 per share, indicating investors will get a return regardless of how the company performs over the next quarter. Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -11.60%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of Stanley Black & Decker Inc.’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 7.60% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.40, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and SWK is recording an average volume of 1.67M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.57%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.74%, with a gain of 7.58% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $92.33, showing growth from the present price of $85.31, which can serve as yet another indication of whether SWK is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Stanley Black & Decker Inc. Shares?

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.20%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 91.80% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in SWK shares?

The recent increase in stakes in SWK appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc.’s position in SWK has increased by 2.09% in the first quarter. The company now owns 17,623,344 shares of the stock, with a value of $1.52 billion, following the purchase of 361,055 additional shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. made another increased to its shares in SWK during the first quarter, upping its stake by 21.56%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 2,789,383 additional shares for a total stake of worth $1.36 billion, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 15,727,694.

During the first quarter, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. added a 874,617 position in SWK. BlackRock Fund Advisors sold an additional -0.19 million shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -2.51%, now holding 7.24 million shares worth $624.77 million. At the end of the first quarter, Capital Research & Management Co increased its SWK holdings by 41.56% and now holds 5.43 million SWK shares valued at $469.02 million with the added 1.59 million shares during the period. SWK shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 91.80% at present.