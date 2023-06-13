OraSure Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR) closed Monday at $5.36 per share, up from $5.26 a day earlier. While OraSure Technologies Inc. has overperformed by 1.90%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, OSUR rose by 85.47%, with highs and lows ranging from $7.82 to $2.62, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 2.63% in the last 200 days.

On January 03, 2023, Evercore ISI started tracking OraSure Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: OSUR) recommending In-line.

Analysis of OraSure Technologies Inc. (OSUR)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 129.00%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of OraSure Technologies Inc.’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 8.10% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 4.80, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and OSUR is recording an average volume of 611.48K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 5.32%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.40%, with a loss of -2.19% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $6.94, showing growth from the present price of $5.36, which can serve as yet another indication of whether OSUR is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze OraSure Technologies Inc. Shares?

OraSure Technologies Inc. (OSUR) is based in the USA and is one of the most prominent companies operating in the Medical Instruments & Supplies market. When comparing OraSure Technologies Inc. shares with other companies under Healthcare, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 13.57, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 233.20%.

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.70%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 87.90% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in OSUR shares?

The recent increase in stakes in OSUR appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. BlackRock Fund Advisors’s position in OSUR has decreased by -2.48% in the first quarter. The company now owns 11,518,755 shares of the stock, with a value of $78.33 million, following the sale of -292,671 additional shares during the last quarter. The Vanguard Group, Inc. made another increased to its shares in OSUR during the first quarter, upping its stake by 0.42%.

At the end of the first quarter, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. increased its OSUR holdings by 12.48% and now holds 3.01 million OSUR shares valued at $20.47 million with the added 0.33 million shares during the period. OSUR shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 87.90% at present.