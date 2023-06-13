The share price of Qudian Inc. (NYSE:QD) rose to $1.89 per share on Monday from $1.80. While Qudian Inc. has overperformed by 5.00%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, QD rose by 131.65%, with highs and lows ranging from $2.18 to $0.69, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 74.84% in the last 200 days.

On June 04, 2020, Citigroup Downgraded Qudian Inc. (NYSE: QD) to Sell.

Analysis of Qudian Inc. (QD)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -57.70%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

To gain a thorough understanding of Qudian Inc.’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -3.00% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 18.90, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and QD is recording an average volume of 421.21K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 5.93%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 8.86%, with a gain of 25.17% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $1.10, showing decline from the present price of $1.89, which can serve as yet another indication of whether QD is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Qudian Inc. Shares?

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 1.60%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 19.00% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in QD shares?

The recent increase in stakes in QD appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s position in QD has increased by 11.35% in the first quarter. The company now owns 7,402,620 shares of the stock, with a value of $9.33 million, following the purchase of 754,520 additional shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC made another decreased to its shares in QD during the first quarter, downing its stake by -30.41%. During the last quarter, the company picked up -881,509 additional shares for a total stake of worth $2.54 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 2,017,498.

During the first quarter, Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC added a 117,065 position in QD. SG Americas Securities LLC sold an additional -0.12 million shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -7.33%, now holding 1.46 million shares worth $1.84 million. QD shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 19.00% at present.