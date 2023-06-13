YS Biopharma Co. Ltd. (YS)’s stock is trading at $1.60 at the moment marking a rise of 29.04% from the last session close. As of this writing, shares are priced at -91.32% less than their 52-week high of $18.44, and 42.87% over their 52-week low of $1.12. Based on the past 30-day period, the stock price is -11.86% below the high and +39.29% above the low.

YS’s price to book ratio for the most recent quarter was 0.16, resulting in an 1119.72 price to cash per share for the period.

YS Biopharma Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ: YS) Ownership Details

I will give a breakdown of the key shareholders in YS Biopharma Co. Ltd. (YS). Recent figures show that the company’s insiders hold 0.00% of shares. A total of 40 institutional investors hold shares in the company, making 15.81% of its stock and 15.81% of its float.

Mar 30, 2023, it was reported that the Company’s largest institutional holder is Orbimed Advisors LLC. holding total of 4.3 million shares that make 4.62% of the company’s total number of shares and are currently priced at 6.53 million.

The securities firm FIL LTD holds 2.72 million shares of YS, making it the second largest institutional shareholder. Taking this into account, the holding percentage comes to 2.92%, and the holding percentage of shares is valued at 4.13 million.

An overview of YS Biopharma Co. Ltd.’s technicals

In order to learn about trade movements and investor behavior, it is best to analyze the short, medium, and long term technical indicators along with the average volume of a stock. A 20-day average of the stock’s daily volume suggests YS Biopharma Co. Ltd. (YS) traded 1,094,306 shares per day, with a moving average of $1.3695 and price change of +0.3200. With the moving average of $1.4793 and a price change of -0.0400, about 1,169,215 shares changed hands on average over the past 50 days.