As of Monday, United Community Banks Inc.’s (NASDAQ:UCBI) stock closed at $26.27, down from $26.58 the previous day. While United Community Banks Inc. has underperformed by -1.17%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, UCBI fell by -12.64%, with highs and lows ranging from $39.50 to $20.37, whereas the simple moving average fell by -16.96% in the last 200 days.

On April 04, 2023, Stephens started tracking United Community Banks Inc. (NASDAQ: UCBI) recommending Overweight.

Analysis of United Community Banks Inc. (UCBI)

Investors in United Community Banks Inc. will get a return regardless of how the company performs over the next quarter since the company’s dividend stands at $0.92 per share. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 63.40%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and UCBI is recording 785.09K average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.93%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 5.13%, with a gain of 8.55% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $31.93, showing growth from the present price of $26.27, which can serve as yet another indication of whether UCBI is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze United Community Banks Inc. Shares?

The Banks – Regional market is dominated by United Community Banks Inc. (UCBI) based in the USA. When comparing United Community Banks Inc. shares with other companies under Financial, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 10.07, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 20.60%.

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.40%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 87.70% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in UCBI shares?

The recent increase in stakes in UCBI appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. BlackRock Fund Advisors’s position in UCBI has increased by 8.76% in the first quarter. The company now owns 15,923,331 shares of the stock, with a value of $396.49 million, following the purchase of 1,282,445 additional shares during the last quarter. The Vanguard Group, Inc. made another increased to its shares in UCBI during the first quarter, upping its stake by 9.29%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 1,096,750 additional shares for a total stake of worth $321.18 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 12,898,811.

During the first quarter, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. added a 168,402 position in UCBI. Neuberger Berman Investment Advis purchased an additional 1.12 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 32.22%, now holding 4.58 million shares worth $114.0 million. At the end of the first quarter, Fidelity Management & Research Co increased its UCBI holdings by 39.79% and now holds 3.49 million UCBI shares valued at $86.91 million with the added 0.99 million shares during the period. UCBI shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 87.70% at present.