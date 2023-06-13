East West Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) marked $53.17 per share on Monday, up from a previous closing price of $52.77. While East West Bancorp Inc. has overperformed by 0.76%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, EWBC fell by -25.09%, with highs and lows ranging from $80.98 to $33.86, whereas the simple moving average fell by -17.87% in the last 200 days.

On March 15, 2023, UBS started tracking East West Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ: EWBC) recommending Neutral.

Analysis of East West Bancorp Inc. (EWBC)

EWBC currently pays a dividend of $1.92 per share, which means investors will get a return regardless of the company’s performance over the next few months. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 93.40%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

In order to gain a clear picture of East West Bancorp Inc.’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 20.60% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment.

An average volume of 1.99M can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for EWBC stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.79%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.99%, with a gain of 4.21% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $67.18, showing growth from the present price of $53.17, which can serve as yet another indication of whether EWBC is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze East West Bancorp Inc. Shares?

The USA based company East West Bancorp Inc. (EWBC) is one of the biggest names in Banks – Diversified. When comparing East West Bancorp Inc. shares with other companies under Financial, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 6.23, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 36.90%.

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.10%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 91.10% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in EWBC shares?

The recent increase in stakes in EWBC appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc.’s position in EWBC has increased by 2.10% in the first quarter. The company now owns 14,776,114 shares of the stock, with a value of $763.78 million, following the purchase of 304,291 additional shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors made another increased to its shares in EWBC during the first quarter, upping its stake by 1.04%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down 122,752 additional shares for a total stake of worth $616.61 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 11,929,063.

During the first quarter, Capital Research & Management Co subtracted a -290,518 position in EWBC. Fidelity Management & Research Co purchased an additional 1.32 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 24.12%, now holding 6.81 million shares worth $351.78 million. At the end of the first quarter, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. increased its EWBC holdings by 15.03% and now holds 5.79 million EWBC shares valued at $299.48 million with the added 0.76 million shares during the period. EWBC shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 91.10% at present.