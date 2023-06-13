The share price of Highwoods Properties Inc. (NYSE:HIW) fell to $22.43 per share on Monday from $22.56. While Highwoods Properties Inc. has underperformed by -0.58%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, HIW fell by -39.48%, with highs and lows ranging from $36.91 to $19.45, whereas the simple moving average fell by -15.02% in the last 200 days.

On March 09, 2023, Morgan Stanley Downgraded Highwoods Properties Inc. (NYSE: HIW) to Equal-Weight.

Analysis of Highwoods Properties Inc. (HIW)

A return on investment can be expected regardless of HIW’s performance over the next quarter with the dividend set at $2.00 per share. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 3.10%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

To gain a thorough understanding of Highwoods Properties Inc.’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 6.50% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and HIW is recording an average volume of 1.31M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.34%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.91%, with a gain of 7.63% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $26.56, showing growth from the present price of $22.43, which can serve as yet another indication of whether HIW is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Highwoods Properties Inc. Shares?

A leading company in the REIT – Office sector, Highwoods Properties Inc. (HIW) is based in the USA. When comparing Highwoods Properties Inc. shares with other companies under Real Estate, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 14.74, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 8.50%.

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.40%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 99.20% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in HIW shares?

The recent increase in stakes in HIW appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Cohen & Steers Capital Management’s position in HIW has increased by 1.04% in the first quarter. The company now owns 17,430,143 shares of the stock, with a value of $399.5 million, following the purchase of 179,961 additional shares during the last quarter. The Vanguard Group, Inc. made another increased to its shares in HIW during the first quarter, upping its stake by 0.61%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 100,927 additional shares for a total stake of worth $378.96 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 16,534,117.

During the first quarter, BlackRock Fund Advisors added a 13,701 position in HIW. SSgA Funds Management, Inc. purchased an additional 0.48 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 7.33%, now holding 6.97 million shares worth $159.85 million. At the end of the first quarter, CenterSquare Investment Managemen decreased its HIW holdings by -2.96% and now holds 2.43 million HIW shares valued at $55.65 million with the lessened 74151.0 shares during the period. HIW shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 99.20% at present.