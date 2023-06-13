DoubleVerify Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DV) marked $36.31 per share on Monday, up from a previous closing price of $36.15. While DoubleVerify Holdings Inc. has overperformed by 0.44%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, DV rose by 59.60%, with highs and lows ranging from $36.95 to $20.28, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 32.68% in the last 200 days.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

On April 12, 2023, Piper Sandler started tracking DoubleVerify Holdings Inc. (NYSE: DV) recommending Overweight.

Analysis of DoubleVerify Holdings Inc. (DV)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 26.80%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

In order to gain a clear picture of DoubleVerify Holdings Inc.’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 5.90% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 6.30, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

An average volume of 1.34M can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for DV stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.90%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.31%, with a gain of 3.65% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $35.58, showing decline from the present price of $36.31, which can serve as yet another indication of whether DV is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze DoubleVerify Holdings Inc. Shares?

The USA based company DoubleVerify Holdings Inc. (DV) is one of the biggest names in Software – Application. When comparing DoubleVerify Holdings Inc. shares with other companies under Technology, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 122.26, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 164.00%.

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.30%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 96.39% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in DV shares?

The recent increase in stakes in DV appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. BlackRock Fund Advisors’s position in DV has increased by 266.05% in the first quarter. The company now owns 10,954,863 shares of the stock, with a value of $322.29 million, following the purchase of 7,962,146 additional shares during the last quarter. The Vanguard Group, Inc. made another increased to its shares in DV during the first quarter, upping its stake by 45.74%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down 3,392,714 additional shares for a total stake of worth $318.04 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 10,810,220.

During the first quarter, T. Rowe Price Investment Manageme subtracted a -92,359 position in DV. Capital Research & Management Co sold an additional 350.0 shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -0.01%, now holding 4.98 million shares worth $146.46 million. At the end of the first quarter, Fidelity Management & Research Co decreased its DV holdings by -8.24% and now holds 4.11 million DV shares valued at $121.06 million with the lessened -0.37 million shares during the period. DV shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 96.39% at present.