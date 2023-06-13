In Monday’s session, Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ) marked $40.71 per share, down from $41.58 in the previous session. While Daqo New Energy Corp. has underperformed by -2.09%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, DQ fell by -33.25%, with highs and lows ranging from $77.18 to $35.49, whereas the simple moving average fell by -15.14% in the last 200 days.

On May 05, 2023, Daiwa Securities Upgraded Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE: DQ) to Outperform.

Analysis of Daqo New Energy Corp. (DQ)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -44.60%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

Daqo New Energy Corp.’s future performance can be determined with the help of several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, with equity being one of the most influential. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 34.30% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 5.30, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

The average volume for any stock is also a very valuable indicator of volatility, and DQ has an average volume of 1.05M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.23%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.61%, with a gain of 7.53% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $59.09, showing growth from the present price of $40.71, which can serve as yet another indication of whether DQ is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Daqo New Energy Corp. Shares?

Solar giant Daqo New Energy Corp. (DQ) is based in the China and is one of the largest companies in the market. When comparing Daqo New Energy Corp. shares with other companies under Technology, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 2.03, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -49.40%.

In addition to analyzing the fundamentals, it is also important to look at how many company employees own stock. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 76.40%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 62.20% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in DQ shares?

The recent increase in stakes in DQ appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC’s position in DQ has increased by 64.51% in the first quarter. The company now owns 2,499,750 shares of the stock, with a value of $114.79 million, following the purchase of 980,221 additional shares during the last quarter. Templeton Asset Management Ltd. made another decreased to its shares in DQ during the first quarter, downing its stake by -5.24%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down -127,261 additional shares for a total stake of worth $105.63 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 2,300,202.

During the first quarter, FIL Investment Advisors subtracted a -771,763 position in DQ. HHLR Advisors Ltd. sold an additional 64315.0 shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -3.06%, now holding 2.04 million shares worth $93.54 million. At the end of the first quarter, Bank of America, NA increased its DQ holdings by 10,558.80% and now holds 1.74 million DQ shares valued at $79.88 million with the added 1.72 million shares during the period. DQ shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 62.20% at present.