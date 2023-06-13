As of Monday, Guardforce AI Co. Limited’s (NASDAQ:GFAI) stock closed at $5.61, down from $5.82 the previous day. While Guardforce AI Co. Limited has underperformed by -3.61%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, GFAI fell by -72.86%, with highs and lows ranging from $36.90 to $3.81, whereas the simple moving average fell by -40.15% in the last 200 days.

Analysis of Guardforce AI Co. Limited (GFAI)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -7.50%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of Guardforce AI Co. Limited’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -145.80% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.60, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and GFAI is recording 4.04M average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 12.78%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 7.86%, with a loss of -5.87% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $14.00, showing growth from the present price of $5.61, which can serve as yet another indication of whether GFAI is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Guardforce AI Co. Limited Shares?

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 26.98%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 0.40% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in GFAI shares?

The recent increase in stakes in GFAI appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. G1 Execution Services LLC’s position in GFAI has decreased by -100.00% in the first quarter. The company now owns 0 shares of the stock, with a value of $0.0, following the sale of -323 additional shares during the last quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC made another decreased to its shares in GFAI during the first quarter, downing its stake by -100.00%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down -1,000 additional shares for a total stake of worth $0.0, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 0.

During the first quarter, Jane Street Capital LLC subtracted a -1,351 position in GFAI. Two Sigma Securities LLC sold an additional 820.0 shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -100.00%, now holding 0.0 shares worth $0.0. At the end of the first quarter, HRT Financial LLC decreased its GFAI holdings by -100.00% and now holds 0.0 GFAI shares valued at $0.0 with the lessened 336.0 shares during the period. GFAI shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 0.40% at present.