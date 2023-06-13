The share price of D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. (NASDAQ:HEPS) rose to $1.20 per share on Monday from $1.13. While D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. has overperformed by 6.19%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, HEPS rose by 26.32%, with highs and lows ranging from $1.43 to $0.59, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 30.36% in the last 200 days.

On August 31, 2021, BofA Securities Downgraded D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. (NASDAQ: HEPS) to Neutral.

Analysis of D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. (HEPS)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 15.80%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

To gain a thorough understanding of D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S.’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.80, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and HEPS is recording an average volume of 624.48K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 8.26%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 8.31%, with a gain of 14.29% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $2.30, showing growth from the present price of $1.20, which can serve as yet another indication of whether HEPS is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. Shares?

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 76.47%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 14.20% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in HEPS shares?

The recent increase in stakes in HEPS appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Hosking Partners LLP’s position in HEPS has increased by 11.31% in the first quarter. The company now owns 6,775,516 shares of the stock, with a value of $6.5 million, following the purchase of 688,204 additional shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. made another decreased to its shares in HEPS during the first quarter, downing its stake by -1.59%.

HEPS shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 14.20% at present.