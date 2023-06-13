Analysis of AMTD Digital Inc. (HKD)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -18.00%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

To gain a thorough understanding of AMTD Digital Inc.’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 50.80, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and HKD is recording an average volume of 1.58M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.50%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.76%, with a loss of -2.09% over the past seven days.

How Do You Analyze AMTD Digital Inc. Shares?

A leading company in the Software – Application sector, AMTD Digital Inc. (HKD) is based in the Hong Kong. When comparing AMTD Digital Inc. shares with other companies under Technology, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 34.53, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 5.70%.

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 4.80% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in HKD shares?

The recent increase in stakes in HKD appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Virtu Financial BD LLC’s position in HKD has increased by 578.77% in the first quarter. The company now owns 101,334 shares of the stock, with a value of $0.85 million, following the purchase of 86,405 additional shares during the last quarter. During the last quarter, the company picked up 50,260 additional shares for a total stake of worth $0.42 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 50,260.

HKD shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 4.80% at present.