Within its last year performance, EQX fell by -16.43%, with highs and lows ranging from $6.15 to $2.35, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 17.10% in the last 200 days.

On January 12, 2023, CIBC Downgraded Equinox Gold Corp. (AMEX: EQX) to Sector Underperform.

Analysis of Equinox Gold Corp. (EQX)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 4.90%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of Equinox Gold Corp.’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -2.90% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 2.10, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and EQX is recording an average volume of 2.43M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.18%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.81%, with a loss of -1.65% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $9.00, showing growth from the present price of $4.78, which can serve as yet another indication of whether EQX is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Equinox Gold Corp. Shares?

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 8.49%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 50.23% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

