The share price of Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) rose to $32.98 per share on Monday from $32.21. While Beam Therapeutics Inc. has overperformed by 2.39%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, BEAM fell by -12.74%, with highs and lows ranging from $73.27 to $28.04, whereas the simple moving average fell by -20.29% in the last 200 days.

On March 21, 2023, Bernstein started tracking Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: BEAM) recommending Mkt Perform.

Analysis of Beam Therapeutics Inc. (BEAM)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 188.10%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

To gain a thorough understanding of Beam Therapeutics Inc.’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -42.00% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 4.90, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and BEAM is recording an average volume of 914.75K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 5.41%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 5.35%, with a loss of -2.83% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $67.00, showing growth from the present price of $32.98, which can serve as yet another indication of whether BEAM is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Beam Therapeutics Inc. Shares?

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 1.50%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 87.10% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in BEAM shares?

The recent increase in stakes in BEAM appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. ARK Investment Management LLC’s position in BEAM has increased by 4.39% in the first quarter. The company now owns 8,573,429 shares of the stock, with a value of $263.29 million, following the purchase of 360,298 additional shares during the last quarter. The Vanguard Group, Inc. made another increased to its shares in BEAM during the first quarter, upping its stake by 1.76%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 107,291 additional shares for a total stake of worth $190.94 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 6,217,361.

During the first quarter, BlackRock Fund Advisors added a 5,229 position in BEAM. Temasek Holdings Pte Ltd. purchased an additional 1.22 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 42.25%, now holding 4.09 million shares worth $125.74 million. At the end of the first quarter, Fidelity Management & Research Co increased its BEAM holdings by 44.22% and now holds 3.95 million BEAM shares valued at $121.34 million with the added 1.21 million shares during the period. BEAM shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 87.10% at present.