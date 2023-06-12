A share of Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE:YSG) closed at $1.04 per share on Friday, up from $1.02 day before. While Yatsen Holding Limited has overperformed by 1.96%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, YSG rose by 50.64%, with highs and lows ranging from $2.20 to $0.62, whereas the simple moving average fell by -16.64% in the last 200 days.

On July 14, 2021, Raymond James started tracking Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE: YSG) recommending Mkt Perform.

Analysis of Yatsen Holding Limited (YSG)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -14.10%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

Yatsen Holding Limited’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -9.80% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 5.70, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and YSG is registering an average volume of 1.45M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 8.69%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 7.94%, with a gain of 7.37% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $1.24, showing growth from the present price of $1.04, which can serve as yet another indication of whether YSG is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Yatsen Holding Limited Shares?

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 5.08%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 25.50% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in YSG shares?

The recent increase in stakes in YSG appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Wellington Management Co. LLP made another decreased to its shares in YSG during the first quarter, downing its stake by -4.33%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down -596,332 additional shares for a total stake of worth $13.3 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 13,170,708.

During the first quarter, The Vanguard Group, Inc. subtracted a -145,045 position in YSG. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased an additional 0.46 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 15.02%, now holding 3.5 million shares worth $3.53 million. At the end of the first quarter, Norges Bank Investment Management increased its YSG holdings by 279.37% and now holds 2.42 million YSG shares valued at $2.45 million with the added 1.79 million shares during the period. YSG shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 25.50% at present.