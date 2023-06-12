AST SpaceMobile Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS) closed Friday at $5.75 per share, down from $5.80 a day earlier. While AST SpaceMobile Inc. has underperformed by -0.86%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, ASTS fell by -21.98%, with highs and lows ranging from $14.27 to $3.55, whereas the simple moving average fell by -7.53% in the last 200 days.

On October 28, 2022, B. Riley Securities started tracking AST SpaceMobile Inc. (NASDAQ: ASTS) recommending Buy.

Analysis of AST SpaceMobile Inc. (ASTS)

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of AST SpaceMobile Inc.’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -34.30% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and ASTS is recording an average volume of 1.97M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 6.07%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.96%, with a gain of 2.31% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $20.67, showing growth from the present price of $5.75, which can serve as yet another indication of whether ASTS is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze AST SpaceMobile Inc. Shares?

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 3.60%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 16.80% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in ASTS shares?

The recent increase in stakes in ASTS appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc.’s position in ASTS has increased by 16.46% in the first quarter. The company now owns 2,828,209 shares of the stock, with a value of $15.02 million, following the purchase of 399,716 additional shares during the last quarter. Broad Run Investment Management L made another decreased to its shares in ASTS during the first quarter, downing its stake by -0.30%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down -7,023 additional shares for a total stake of worth $12.38 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 2,332,225.

During the first quarter, Janus Henderson Investors US LLC subtracted a -199 position in ASTS. BlackRock Fund Advisors purchased an additional 0.21 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 24.65%, now holding 1.07 million shares worth $5.7 million. At the end of the first quarter, National Bank Financial, Inc. increased its ASTS holdings by 4,558.44% and now holds 0.91 million ASTS shares valued at $4.81 million with the added 0.89 million shares during the period. ASTS shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 16.80% at present.