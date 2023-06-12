As of Friday, United States Cellular Corporation’s (NYSE:USM) stock closed at $15.76, down from $15.81 the previous day. While United States Cellular Corporation has underperformed by -0.32%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, USM fell by -46.76%, with highs and lows ranging from $32.41 to $13.79, whereas the simple moving average fell by -30.28% in the last 200 days.

On January 10, 2023, Wells Fargo Downgraded United States Cellular Corporation (NYSE: USM) to Underweight.

Analysis of United States Cellular Corporation (USM)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -2.40%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of United States Cellular Corporation’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -0.10% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.40, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and USM is recording 319.02K average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.67%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.39%, with a gain of 6.78% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $22.67, showing growth from the present price of $15.76, which can serve as yet another indication of whether USM is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze United States Cellular Corporation Shares?

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 73.43%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 26.60% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in USM shares?

The recent increase in stakes in USM appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s position in USM has increased by 7.64% in the first quarter. The company now owns 2,471,276 shares of the stock, with a value of $52.49 million, following the purchase of 175,417 additional shares during the last quarter. The Vanguard Group, Inc. made another increased to its shares in USM during the first quarter, upping its stake by 0.89%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 12,533 additional shares for a total stake of worth $30.33 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 1,427,770.

During the first quarter, GAMCO Asset Management, Inc. added a 50,361 position in USM. Private Management Group, Inc. purchased an additional 8674.0 shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 0.81%, now holding 1.08 million shares worth $23.02 million. At the end of the first quarter, BlackRock Fund Advisors decreased its USM holdings by -18.61% and now holds 1.03 million USM shares valued at $21.83 million with the lessened -0.24 million shares during the period. USM shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 26.60% at present.