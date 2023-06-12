As of Friday, Getty Images Holdings Inc.’s (NYSE:GETY) stock closed at $5.90, up from $5.89 the previous day. While Getty Images Holdings Inc. has overperformed by 0.17%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, GETY fell by -40.76%, with highs and lows ranging from $37.88 to $3.42, whereas the simple moving average fell by -13.46% in the last 200 days.

On May 08, 2023, JP Morgan started tracking Getty Images Holdings Inc. (NYSE: GETY) recommending Neutral.

Analysis of Getty Images Holdings Inc. (GETY)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 2.00%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of Getty Images Holdings Inc.’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.90, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and GETY is recording 1.10M average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 8.48%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 10.92%, with a gain of 23.95% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $7.16, showing growth from the present price of $5.90, which can serve as yet another indication of whether GETY is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Getty Images Holdings Inc. Shares?

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 68.50%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 41.50% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in GETY shares?

The recent increase in stakes in GETY appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Koch Industries, Inc.’s position in GETY has increased by 0.29% in the first quarter. The company now owns 80,733,607 shares of the stock, with a value of $519.12 million, following the purchase of 234,354 additional shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Investment Advis made another decreased to its shares in GETY during the first quarter, downing its stake by -0.73%.

