In Friday’s session, Silicon Motion Technology Corporation (NASDAQ:SIMO) marked $71.19 per share, up from $71.00 in the previous session. While Silicon Motion Technology Corporation has overperformed by 0.27%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, SIMO fell by -23.36%, with highs and lows ranging from $93.88 to $51.53, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 10.90% in the last 200 days.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

On November 02, 2022, Needham Upgraded Silicon Motion Technology Corporation (NASDAQ: SIMO) to Buy.

Analysis of Silicon Motion Technology Corporation (SIMO)

With SIMO’s current dividend of $2.00 per share, investors can expect to earn a return regardless of performance. Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -48.70%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation’s future performance can be determined with the help of several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, with equity being one of the most influential. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 18.20% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 3.20, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

The average volume for any stock is also a very valuable indicator of volatility, and SIMO has an average volume of 437.67K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.08%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.16%, with a gain of 10.44% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $85.11, showing growth from the present price of $71.19, which can serve as yet another indication of whether SIMO is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Silicon Motion Technology Corporation Shares?

Semiconductors giant Silicon Motion Technology Corporation (SIMO) is based in the Hong Kong and is one of the largest companies in the market. When comparing Silicon Motion Technology Corporation shares with other companies under Technology, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 15.02, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -21.90%.

In addition to analyzing the fundamentals, it is also important to look at how many company employees own stock. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 7.40%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 69.60% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in SIMO shares?

The recent increase in stakes in SIMO appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Millennium Management LLC’s position in SIMO has decreased by -2.47% in the first quarter. The company now owns 1,107,860 shares of the stock, with a value of $70.5 million, following the sale of -28,017 additional shares during the last quarter. Melqart Asset Management made another increased to its shares in SIMO during the first quarter, upping its stake by 47.95%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 317,371 additional shares for a total stake of worth $62.32 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 979,212.

During the first quarter, Erste Asset Management GmbH added a 207,000 position in SIMO. Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC purchased an additional 87179.0 shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 10.08%, now holding 0.95 million shares worth $60.59 million. At the end of the first quarter, Sand Grove Capital Management LLP decreased its SIMO holdings by -18.48% and now holds 0.87 million SIMO shares valued at $55.05 million with the lessened -0.2 million shares during the period. SIMO shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 69.60% at present.