ReNew Energy Global Plc (NASDAQ:RNW) marked $5.60 per share on Friday, down from a previous closing price of $5.67. While ReNew Energy Global Plc has underperformed by -1.23%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, RNW fell by -23.18%, with highs and lows ranging from $7.70 to $4.03, whereas the simple moving average fell by -2.20% in the last 200 days.

On May 15, 2023, Credit Suisse Upgraded ReNew Energy Global Plc (NASDAQ: RNW) to Outperform.

Analysis of ReNew Energy Global Plc (RNW)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 56.00%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

In order to gain a clear picture of ReNew Energy Global Plc’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -4.50% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.00, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

An average volume of 850.81K can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for RNW stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.68%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 6.63%, with a gain of 1.63% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $7.87, showing growth from the present price of $5.60, which can serve as yet another indication of whether RNW is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze ReNew Energy Global Plc Shares?

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 15.25%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 77.70% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in RNW shares?

The recent increase in stakes in RNW appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Rubric Capital Management LP made another increased to its shares in RNW during the first quarter, upping its stake by 258.31%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down 5,886,892 additional shares for a total stake of worth $41.81 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 8,165,905.

During the first quarter, Abrdn Asia Ltd. subtracted a -175,186 position in RNW. Zimmer Partners LP sold an additional -2.36 million shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -26.53%, now holding 6.52 million shares worth $33.4 million. At the end of the first quarter, Invesco Capital Management LLC increased its RNW holdings by 4.50% and now holds 5.25 million RNW shares valued at $26.9 million with the added 0.23 million shares during the period. RNW shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 77.70% at present.