International Seaways Inc. (NYSE:INSW) closed Friday at $36.83 per share, up from $36.22 a day earlier. While International Seaways Inc. has overperformed by 1.68%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, INSW rose by 59.17%, with highs and lows ranging from $51.14 to $16.76, whereas the simple moving average fell by -3.39% in the last 200 days.

On October 11, 2022, Deutsche Bank started tracking International Seaways Inc. (NYSE: INSW) recommending Buy.

Analysis of International Seaways Inc. (INSW)

The current dividend for INSW investors is set at $0.48 per share, indicating investors will get a return regardless of how the company performs over the next quarter. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 182.90%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of International Seaways Inc.’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 40.90% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 2.50, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and INSW is recording an average volume of 620.74K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.47%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.56%, with a loss of -2.62% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $61.00, showing growth from the present price of $36.83, which can serve as yet another indication of whether INSW is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze International Seaways Inc. Shares?

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 1.00%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 66.20% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in INSW shares?

The recent increase in stakes in INSW appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc.’s position in INSW has increased by 2.08% in the first quarter. The company now owns 3,413,836 shares of the stock, with a value of $135.94 million, following the purchase of 69,568 additional shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors made another decreased to its shares in INSW during the first quarter, downing its stake by -0.87%. During the last quarter, the company picked up -26,917 additional shares for a total stake of worth $122.42 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 3,074,460.

During the first quarter, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP added a 466,627 position in INSW. Cobas Asset Management SGIIC SA sold an additional -2.01 million shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -46.81%, now holding 2.28 million shares worth $90.89 million. At the end of the first quarter, Donald Smith & Co., Inc. decreased its INSW holdings by -28.23% and now holds 1.33 million INSW shares valued at $52.77 million with the lessened -0.52 million shares during the period. INSW shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 66.20% at present.